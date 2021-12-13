Advertisement

Staying warm and safe during the winter season

As layering up becomes a part of our routine, REMSA shares ways to stay warm
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:21 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Layering up has become a part of our routine as temperatures drop and storms make their way to our area. REMSA Health has tips for keeping you and your family safe and warm during these winter months.

It is vital to wear the proper clothing and to focus on keeping your torso warm. When you are layering make sure your thermals or tights don’t cause the clothes you are wearing on top of them to be too tight. This can cause blood flow to be restricted-limiting your body’s ability to get warm blood to those areas.

When it comes to children, may sure they don’t have too many layers on- especially while traveling in the car.

Adam Heinz, REMSA Health’s Executive Director of Integrated Health mentioned what to do for babies and young children during car traveling,

“We have to remove those layers before they get into their car seat, having those puffy jackets and all of those clothes really restricts the car seat from being able to do its job and make sure the kid is safe. Make sure to remove that and turn on the heater. You can lay a blanket over the kid to ensure that they are nice and warm throughout the travel and then put the jacket or sweater on when you get to your destination,” Heinz said.

If you are working outside in the elements or skiing or snowboarding make sure to keep yourself properly hydrated.

For more information to keep you and your family warm and safe, click here.

