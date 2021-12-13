Advertisement

‘Scouting for food’ holiday drive collects donations for St. Vincent’s food pantry

By Freixys Casado
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of pounds of food will be coming to St. Vincent’s food pantry shelves.

The boys and girls of Scout Pack and Troop 7322 teamed up with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada for the annual ‘Scouting for Food’ holiday food drive.

“Our goal is to hit five thousand pounds,” said Russ Fromherz, charter representative, Boy Scouts of America.

The drive was held Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

The food collected will include yams, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, pie mix, custard, and frozen turkeys, and will benefit thousands of local families who may otherwise go without a special holiday meal this year.

Food insecurity has been a major side-effect of the pandemic.

According to Feeding America projections, one in eight Americans, including children may have experienced food insecurity this year.

“The numbers that St. Vincent’s is feeding as other food banks around the community is just… Quadruple,” said Fromherz. “As far as giving food baskets and also the soup kitchen that St. Vincent’s runs. The need is there.”

For the scouts, the drive is an opportunity to experience the benefits of community service.

“I’m surprised by how much food we got, considering this is my first time so I didn’t really know what to expect and knowing it’s all going to families in need it’s pretty cool,” said scout Riley Stewart.

“Everyone brings such joy to this because they want to help the community around them. Especially around the holidays, being able to help bring the food, especially from St. Albert’s or just any church it’s wonderful to do,” said senior scout Owen Davis.

Fromherz says ‘Scouting for Food’ has hit its goal of five thousand pounds, which is an increase from last year’s 22 hundred.

Boys Scouts of America Nevada Area Council will hold another drive in February.

To learn more about Troop 7322, head to their website.

If you would like to donate to Catholic Charities, click here.

