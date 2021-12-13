Reno Police investigating after woman severely burned

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno detectives from the Robbery / Homicide Unit are investigating a woman who was severely burned on Saturday.

Emergency medical personnel responded to a call at a home on Selmi Drive. Due to the severity of her burns, the victim was flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Her condition is listed as grave.

Anyone with information should call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

