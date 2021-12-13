Advertisement

Reno Police investigating after woman severely burned

Reno Police are investigating after a woman was found severely burned at an apartment complex...
Reno Police are investigating after a woman was found severely burned at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno detectives from the Robbery / Homicide Unit are investigating a woman who was severely burned on Saturday.

Emergency medical personnel responded to a call at a home on Selmi Drive. Due to the severity of her burns, the victim was flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Her condition is listed as grave.

Anyone with information should call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

David Loving and Cody Singleton were arrested in connection with recent property thefts....
Carson City property theft arrests, one suspect still outstanding
Trey Valentine is the man behind many of the holiday window displays you see on businesses in...
Local man behind holiday window displays in Northern Nevada
As layering up becomes a part of our routine, REMSA shares ways to stay warm
Staying warm and safe during the winter season
School closures
Multiple school closures in Lake Tahoe, Truckee for Monday, Dec. 13