Reno attorney David Houston has died

David Houston
David Houston(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Prominent defense attorney David Houston has died.

The Reno lawyer passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Renown Regional Medical Center according to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Houston was admitted to the Nevada Bar in 1978. He graduated from the University of Nevada in 1974 with a B.A. and obtained his J.D. from the California Western School of Law.

Houston gained international attention when he represented Terry Bollea, otherwise known as professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Houston also represented Charles Higgs, who was convicted in the murder of Higgs’ wife, former Nevada Secretary of State Kathy Augustine.

Houston’s law partner Ken Lyon tells KOLO 8, Houston passed away after complications from surgery.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Houston was 69.

