Local man behind holiday window displays in Northern Nevada

By Josh Little
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trey Valentine is the man behind many of the holiday window displays you see on businesses in Northern Nevada.

“It’s been busy,” stressed Valentine. “Christmas time I’ve working 7 days a week, for at least starting Thanksgiving week.”

The paintings add to the Christmas cheer this season, something that’s a big need as we continue to battle this pandemic.

“Last year was rough, because people were looking for something to put a smile on their face,” admitted Valentine. “People are ready to be out of it, (saying) I want to have fun. I want my old Christmas back.”

He’s done some of the bigger displays in town, like over at Big Valley Honda and Toys N More. He also deccorated the windows at Caliber Hair & Makeup Studio in Midtown.

“It’s all about shopping local this season, and whatever we can do to bring people back in with an invite,” said Tres Benzley, owner of Caliber. “It might just be a really cool store window, with a snowman with a mohawk.”

Every design is catered to the business itself; whatever vibe the owner wants to exzude.

“I don’t care what I put up there, you’ve got to look at it for a month or two,” explained Valentine. “So you have to like it.”

And it’s good for business. A window display can catch a customer’s eyes, revealing a shop or store they may have never seen before.

“People go about their daily lives and they don’t look around,” said Valentine. “But you put a big colorful window up, and they’re like oh that’s cool.”

Valentine is busy year-round, and is always available for new clients. If you’re interested, you can call him at (775) 303-1987. You can also see some of his work on his Instagram page at “signs_by_trey”.

