Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Tornadoes have left a trail of destruction across the U.S.
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction
Reno Police are investigating after a woman was found severely burned at an apartment complex...
Reno Police investigating after woman severely burned
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn.,...
White House aims to restore faith in government by improving services
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians