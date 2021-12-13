Carson City property theft arrests, one suspect still outstanding

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men are behind bars in connection with a stolen property ring in Carson City. Deputies with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after receiving a report of people stealing packages from homes on December 3rd. Investigators were able to track the suspects to a hotel the next day. David Lee Loving, 44, of Las Vegas was arrested for his alleged connection to the porch thefts.

After further investigation, deputies were able to recover stolen property and arrested Cody James Singleton, 34, of Carson City in connection with the thefts. According to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the property that investigators retrieved was tied to vehicle and property thefts and a residential burglary from October 26th through December 3rd. It included two trailers, two ATVs, four tires, and a fire pit, which was the package stolen that initiated the investigation on December 3rd.

One additional suspect is outstanding and is wanted for charges related to probation violation and stolen property possession. Deputies say they’re looking for Fernando Luna, 38, of Carson City. Anyone with information on his whereabouts in encouraged to contact Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-COPS or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

