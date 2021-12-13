Advertisement

California bringing back indoor mask mandate statewide

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the new mandate will start Wednesday and last until January 15. The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47% in the past two weeks.

California also is tightening existing testing requirements by ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor events of 1,000 people or more to have a negative test within one or two days, depending on the type of test.

The state also is recommending travelers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival.

