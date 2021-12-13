Alleged drug dealer arrested on eight felony charges

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man is facing eight felony charges after he was arrested by the Regional Narcotics Unit for allegedly selling drugs out of his home. Detectives arrested Jason “Darius” Jones, 27, at his house on Dec. 2.

During a search, RNU Detectives and K9 deputies seized 39 grams of Heroin, 35.1 grams of cocaine, a 9mm Sig Sauer P365 pistol, a .22 Taurus revolver, and $728 in cash.

Jones has been charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun, two counts of drug possession, two counts of possessing drugs for sales, maintaining a place for drug sales, and possession of forged bills.

