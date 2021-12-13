Advertisement

12 Days of Gift Ideas: Museum Memberships

Nevada State Museum. Photo by Guy Clifton/Travel Nevada.
Nevada State Museum. Photo by Guy Clifton/Travel Nevada.(KOLO)
By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking to buy a gift someone can enjoy all next year, why not get them an annual membership at one of our many museums? A basic membership to the Nevada State Museum in Carson City will get your recipient free admission all year -- not just to that museum -- but six others, including: the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, Nevada Historical Society in Reno, Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, Lost City Museum in Overton, Boulder City Railroad Museum, and East Ely Railroad Depot Museum. The Nevada State Museum offers different membership levels that start at $20.

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno is another option. This holiday season, if you purchase a gift membership through Christmas Eve, you’ll receive a 90th anniversary ornament and a year of free admission for your recipient.

For the car enthusiast, there’s always an annual membership to the National Automobile Museum in Downtown Reno. By purchasing a membership for someone, you’ll know they will have free admission and the support goes towards preserving the museum’s remarkable car collection in the Biggest Little City.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

Jason Jones, 27, was arrested on drug and weapons charges on Dec. 2, 2021.
Alleged drug dealer arrested on eight felony charges
Masks are required indoors again in California
California bringing back indoor mask mandate statewide
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
The Black Rock Desert stretches into 3 Nevada counties
Silver State Sights - The Black Rock Desert