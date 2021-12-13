12 Days of Gift Ideas: Museum Memberships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking to buy a gift someone can enjoy all next year, why not get them an annual membership at one of our many museums? A basic membership to the Nevada State Museum in Carson City will get your recipient free admission all year -- not just to that museum -- but six others, including: the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, Nevada Historical Society in Reno, Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, Lost City Museum in Overton, Boulder City Railroad Museum, and East Ely Railroad Depot Museum. The Nevada State Museum offers different membership levels that start at $20.

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno is another option. This holiday season, if you purchase a gift membership through Christmas Eve, you’ll receive a 90th anniversary ornament and a year of free admission for your recipient.

For the car enthusiast, there’s always an annual membership to the National Automobile Museum in Downtown Reno. By purchasing a membership for someone, you’ll know they will have free admission and the support goes towards preserving the museum’s remarkable car collection in the Biggest Little City.

