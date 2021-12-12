Santa Crawl arrests and citations down sharply this year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported three arrests for Saturday’s Santa Crawl and four citations, a significant drop from the last Santa Crawl.

There was one felony arrest, one misdemeanor arrest and one arrest for driving under the influence.

There was one traffic citation and three citations into municipal or community court.

Police said these happened in the area of the Santa Crawl and may not have involved Santa Crawl participants.

Reno police said there were 15 misdemeanor arrests and 19 misdemeanor citations in 2019, in which celebrants dress up as Santa or in other Christmas-theme costumes and go bar hopping.

In 2018, there were 25 misdemeanor arrests and four misdemeanor citations. There were three felony arrests in both 2018 and 2019.

Police thanked the community for keeping the event safe.

