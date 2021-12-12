Advertisement

Santa Crawl arrests and citations down sharply this year

The 2019 Santa Crawl in downtown Reno. Photo by Robert Rollins.
The 2019 Santa Crawl in downtown Reno. Photo by Robert Rollins.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported three arrests for Saturday’s Santa Crawl and four citations, a significant drop from the last Santa Crawl.

There was one felony arrest, one misdemeanor arrest and one arrest for driving under the influence.

There was one traffic citation and three citations into municipal or community court.

Police said these happened in the area of the Santa Crawl and may not have involved Santa Crawl participants.

Reno police said there were 15 misdemeanor arrests and 19 misdemeanor citations in 2019, in which celebrants dress up as Santa or in other Christmas-theme costumes and go bar hopping.

In 2018, there were 25 misdemeanor arrests and four misdemeanor citations. There were three felony arrests in both 2018 and 2019.

Police thanked the community for keeping the event safe.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
This is the latest photograph of a vehicle the Sparks Police Department believes was involved...
New suspect vehicle photo in fatal west Sparks hit-and-run
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

Repair work needed on the Mount Rose Highway.
Mt Rose Highway reopens after repairs
Julianna Pena, right, throws a right to Amanda Nunes during a women's bantamweight mixed...
Julianna Peña stops Nunes, claims belt in UFC 269 shocker
A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021,...
Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay
Cancer grapplethon
Using Jiu Jitsu to Fight Cancer