Major storm to bring widespread rain, snow to California

Northstar Ski Resort Opening Day
Northstar Ski Resort Opening Day(Katelyn Hamill/Northstar Ski Resort)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A major storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California that forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations.

The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of California.

It’s expected to intensify overnight into the early part of the week and bring strong wind that could lead to power outages.

Pacific Gas & Electric sent crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of electricity outages.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned people in the Sierra Nevada to prepare for days of snowfall.

