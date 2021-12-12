Advertisement

Julianna Peña stops Nunes, claims belt in UFC 269 shocker

Julianna Pena, right, throws a right to Amanda Nunes during a women's bantamweight mixed...
Julianna Pena, right, throws a right to Amanda Nunes during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 269, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)(Chase Stevens | AP)
By GREG BEACHAM/AP Sports Writer
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julianna Peña stopped Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night.

She claimed the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history.

Charles Oliveira also defended his lightweight title for the first time with a third-round stoppage victory over Dustin Poirier by standing rear-naked choke in the main event.

Peña was a 10-1 underdog against the vaunted Nunes, who had won 12 consecutive fights since 2014. Peña got Nunes to the ground and forced the champion to tap out with 1:38 left.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
This is the latest photograph of a vehicle the Sparks Police Department believes was involved...
New suspect vehicle photo in fatal west Sparks hit-and-run
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

12-10-21
Ken Wilson introduced as Nevada's next football coach
Ken Wilson has been hired as the 27th head football coach in Nevada's history. He returns to...
Nevada brings back Ken Wilson as Wolf Pack’s 27th head football coach
Reno’s Adrian Lin is trying to raise money to install a “pump track” at Sierra Vista Park.
School project would add pump track to local park
Jay Norvell officially named head football coach at Colorado State Univ.
Jay Norvell officially named head football coach at Colorado State Univ.