Interior Secretary addresses West’s worsening drought crisis

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is ordering a federal panel tasked with naming geographic...
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is ordering a federal panel tasked with naming geographic places to implement procedures to remove what she called racist terms from federal use.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:18 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Las Vegas on Sunday to address the worsening drought crisis in the West.

Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo held a listening session with local elected officials, business leaders and stakeholders to hear about the impacts that the ongoing drought is having on their communities.

Haaland also touted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that invests $8.3 billion in water and drought resilience that will fund water efficiency and recycling programs and rural water projects.

The law also invests $2.5 billion in Indian Water Rights Settlements to help the Interior Department fulfill its obligations to tribes.

