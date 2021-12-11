Reno band changing perception of disabilities through music

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One performance at a time, a group of talented musicians wants to shatter the stereotype that people with disabilities have limited talents and abilities.

From blues to country, jazz, and classic rock, the Note-Ables have a wide range of musical styles that resonate with audiences of all kinds.

However, what sets them apart is that each member lives with a condition considered a disability.

Lead guitar, Jeff Bloyd was born blind.

“I always knew since I was a little kid, I was going to play music,” said Bloyd. “I was at a blind school when I was a kid and we had teachers, they’ll tell you where to put your hands and stuff like that.”

Prior to the pandemic, the band played 30 to 40 gigs a year, including private parties.

“I thought I’ll be a good fit because I have autism,” said lead singer and bass player, Michael Lahnala.

Lahnala, who wrote two songs of the band’s newest album ‘We Go Far.’

“One of them is a satirical song, and I felt like I had to do that,” said Lahnala. “The other is based on my experienced writing the other song.”

The band started working on the album through Zoom in July of 2020.

Drummer and marketing coordinator at the nonprofit Note-Able Music Therapy Services, Nate Eng says the album is more than a set of six songs.

“It’s a reflection of our perseverance and our resilience,” said Eng.

Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, the band has not only released a 4th album but has been selected from over 100 other bands around the world to perform and be recognized at the Danny Awards in New York City.

“I was stunned,” said Lahnala.

“I was really happy because I’ve never been to New York,” said Bloyd.

The Danny Awards showcase and recognize the musical talents of individuals with developmental and physical disabilities.

Unfortunately because of COVID-19 the performance in NYC has been postponed until 2022, but the band says it will be ready once a new date is set.

Aside from Bloyd and Lahnala, the Note-Ables have other four members, Mark Geeson, Jeanine Moors, Tony Martin , and Rebecca Shipley.

To learn more about the band and download its new album, click here.

‘We Go Far’ is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

To book the Note-Ables, click here.

