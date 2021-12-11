Prepping your car for winter storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As winter storms head into our valley it’s important to make sure your vehicle is prepared for challenging road conditions. Tires are the only thing between you and the road and make a difference when driving through winter weather.

Your tires should not have any balding- this can cause a serious situation such as having your car hydroplane or lose traction making you unable to stop.

Dwayne Yancey, Manager at Les Schwab Tire Center mentioned what to do to make sure you’re safe this winter season,

“The three pre-trip inspections are what we recommend and all our stores do that for free. There are eight stores here in the area. It takes about thirty minutes. They’ll check your tires, the condition of the tires, the air pressure, they’ll check your brakes, they’ll check your battery- so they’ll low test it as well which will give a better idea of what it’s going to perform like when the weather is cold,” Yancey said.

Appointments can be made on the Les Schwab website, but walk-ins are welcome. It is critical for those who drive through the mountains to pay attention to those chain control warning signs. Snow tires are also an alternative to chains, Yancey mentioned what to do when it comes to traveling in higher regions during this season,

“If you’re traveling in the mountains a lot, maybe if that is a part of your commute, you live up that way, I would consider putting an actual snow tire on to handle and have better traction in the colder temperatures. It’s a tire that you would just run through the winter and remove in the spring and put your all-season tires back on,” Yancey said.

Get your vehicle checked as soon as possible to ensure it is ready for the storms ahead.

