Posada event held to increase family involvement at Carson City school

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Of the 600 students at Mark Twain Elementary School in Carson City, 58 percent are minorities with more than 300 who are English Language Learners. On Friday, the school held Posada 2021. The goal was to improve relationships between staff and parents of English Language Learners and empower families to become more involved in the learning process. The outdoor event featured HIspanic food, live music and family activities.

“Our families here have been here for a long time, so they’re used to coming into school and interacting with us so this allows them to go, ‘This is normal,’” said Ruthlee Caloiaro, Principal at Mark Twain Elementary School. “This brings the joy back in our kids coming to school and working without teachers. It brings the fun back into school.”

The school hopes that by allowing students to showcase their talents and traditions at events like this, it will help build a strong home-to-school connection.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.