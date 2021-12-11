Advertisement

Posada event held to increase family involvement at Carson City school

By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Of the 600 students at Mark Twain Elementary School in Carson City, 58 percent are minorities with more than 300 who are English Language Learners.  On Friday, the school held Posada 2021.  The goal was to improve relationships between staff and parents of English Language Learners and empower families to become more involved in the learning process.  The outdoor event featured HIspanic food, live music and family activities.

“Our families here have been here for a long time, so they’re used to coming into school and interacting with us so this allows them to go, ‘This is normal,’” said Ruthlee Caloiaro, Principal at Mark Twain Elementary School.  “This brings the joy back in our kids coming to school and working without teachers.  It brings the fun back into school.”

The school hopes that by allowing students to showcase their talents and traditions at events like this, it will help build a strong home-to-school connection.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
This is the latest photograph of a vehicle the Sparks Police Department believes was involved...
New suspect vehicle photo in fatal west Sparks hit-and-run
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

Tap Cancer Out hosts a Jiu Jitsu event to support those battling cancer
Fighting for those fighting for their life
One critically injured in south Reno shooting
Christopher Neal Candito
Ex-Nevada firefighter gets prison term for wife’s overdose death
Marc Crumpler submitted these photographs of wild horses at Big Washoe Lake.
Wild Horses at Big Washoe Lake