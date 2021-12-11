Advertisement

One critically injured in south Reno shooting

((Source: WALB))
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department said a person was in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in south Reno.

It happened about 1:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of Calvary Circle about a third of a mile north of Damonte Ranch High School.

Police arrived to find what they only described as a male victim who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital.

It appears there was a large party and a fight and shots were fired, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com

