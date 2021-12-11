Advertisement

NDOT faces a shortage of snow plow drivers

NDOT snow plow driver
NDOT snow plow driver(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The most important job at the state transportation department over the coming months is keeping our highways clear of snow, but this year they face a challenge.

The problem is a familiar one. Like everyone else they are short on personnel, especially snow plow drivers. At the moment the vacancy rate for NDOT drivers is 50 percent. If that sounds challenging, it should.

NDOT plans on meeting the problem by keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and moving personnel around accordingly.

“For example,” says NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese, “Next week we plan to bring in a number of highway maintenance workers from southern Nevada here to northwestern Nevada to help deal with our forecasted storms.”

The state is--of course--looking for more drivers. so, it seems is everyone else. But it does have something to offer recruits. Benefits include insurance, also the security of state employment.

But there’s more to snow plowing than just getting behind the wheel. It takes specialized training to operate, says Ragonese. “As well as some important work on familiarizing our drivers on each of the roadway corridors they’ll be responsible for snow removal.”

So, for the time being NDOT will have to get by and motorists will have to rely on an understaffed force. NDOT will compensate not only by moving people around in response to the weather but by prioritizing roadways with the major highways coming first. That may mean lesser traveled roads will get less immediate attention and that, says Ragonese, may demand an extra measure of patience from some of us.

“We want drivers to know that they might anticipate a difference in snow removal compared to last year, but that we will continue to work diligently to keep everyone across our Truckee Meadows region safe and connected during winter storms.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
This is the latest photograph of a vehicle the Sparks Police Department believes was involved...
New suspect vehicle photo in fatal west Sparks hit-and-run
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Reno Housing Authority Complex
RHA says money still available for those behind on their rent
Rental units
RHA says money still available for those behind on their rent
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel