NDOT faces a shortage of snow plow drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The most important job at the state transportation department over the coming months is keeping our highways clear of snow, but this year they face a challenge.

The problem is a familiar one. Like everyone else they are short on personnel, especially snow plow drivers. At the moment the vacancy rate for NDOT drivers is 50 percent. If that sounds challenging, it should.

NDOT plans on meeting the problem by keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and moving personnel around accordingly.

“For example,” says NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese, “Next week we plan to bring in a number of highway maintenance workers from southern Nevada here to northwestern Nevada to help deal with our forecasted storms.”

The state is--of course--looking for more drivers. so, it seems is everyone else. But it does have something to offer recruits. Benefits include insurance, also the security of state employment.

But there’s more to snow plowing than just getting behind the wheel. It takes specialized training to operate, says Ragonese. “As well as some important work on familiarizing our drivers on each of the roadway corridors they’ll be responsible for snow removal.”

So, for the time being NDOT will have to get by and motorists will have to rely on an understaffed force. NDOT will compensate not only by moving people around in response to the weather but by prioritizing roadways with the major highways coming first. That may mean lesser traveled roads will get less immediate attention and that, says Ragonese, may demand an extra measure of patience from some of us.

“We want drivers to know that they might anticipate a difference in snow removal compared to last year, but that we will continue to work diligently to keep everyone across our Truckee Meadows region safe and connected during winter storms.”

