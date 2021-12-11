Fighting for those fighting for their life

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Tap Out Cancer hosted a Grapplethon today in support of those and their families that are battling cancer. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes all across Reno took to the mat in a rolling marathon for a whole hour at three different Jiu-Jitsu schools.

A Grapplethon is a marathon of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu style sprawling. Pairs would roll on the mats for 6 minutes.

All donations made will go to programs that provide resources to those with cancer. Nina Roseburrogh is a Jiu-Jitsu athlete who is personally fighting cancer, she is currently in her last round of chemotherapy and she shared what this sport and this community has provided to her,

“I am currently still on chemotherapy, and I roll when I can without passing out. I do the best that I can do, and I just keep my head up and my spirits high and Jiu-Jitsu does that for me. It gives me an overwhelming sense of feeling good when I’m not feeling great,” Roseburrogh said.

