Advertisement

Father, son charged with starting Caldor Fire plead not guilty

A firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe,...
A firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. David Scott Smith and his son Travis Shane Smith appeared in El Dorado County Superior Court, Friday, Dec 10, 2021, where they pleaded not guilty to charges of starting the massive wildfire earlier this year. Travis Shane Smith also pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal conversion or manufacture of a machine gun and both men pleaded not guilty to a charge of being in possession of a silencer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A father and son charged with starting a massive California wildfire earlier this year pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

The 32-year-old son, Travis Shane Smith, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal conversion or manufacture of a machine gun.

He and 66-year-old David Scott Smith both pleaded not guilty to a charge of being in possession of a silencer.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office says the men recklessly started the Caldor Fire, which destroyed 1,000 homes and buildings and forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities.

The criminal complaints did not explain how the weapons charges are related to the fire.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.(El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Related Content

Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
This is the latest photograph of a vehicle the Sparks Police Department believes was involved...
New suspect vehicle photo in fatal west Sparks hit-and-run
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

Marc Crumpler submitted these photographs of wild horses at Big Washoe Lake.
Wild Horses at Big Washoe Lake
People pass by a woman in a wheelchair panhandling near Union Square in San Francisco,...
San Francisco’s vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states