Washoe County partners with Reno Housing Authority to open cold weather shelter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has taken an emergency step as winter weather cycles through the area.

Just this week, the county rented two buildings and some land from the Reno Housing Authority (RHA).

The properties, located on 4th Street near the Cares Campus, will serve various functions, one of them being a temporary winter shelter.

“The building is actually heated so it is a great move for us,” said Bethany Drysdale, communications manager, Washoe County.

She adds all of Cares Campus Safe Camp tents, which are set up outdoors, were moved inside.

“All of the Safe Camp residents are in the new parcels, they have roofs over their heads for the time being,” said Drysdale.

The leased land will also be used for storage and to help with capacity during the winter months.

“If we need to expand and go into overflow space, we will have that availability to do that,” said Drysdale. “For now, we still have open beds on the campus.”

The site was formerly used as RV storage, Washoe County will pay $1 for the two acres of land and two buildings.

Executive director of RHA, Amy Jones says the agreement with the county had to be expedited to allow for immediate use.

“During the winter, the shelter does fill up so, they needed a place to be able to allow people to get out of the weather and be safe,” said Jones. “This was just a good opportunity, we had this land right next to the shelter. It was a great way we can support the county.”

The lease is for six months and according to Jones, the county might purchase the property to provide support to the shelter.

“Anyone who is out in the cold, anybody who needs a place to come, can come to the Nevada Cares Campus,” said Drysdale.

The safety of the Cares Campus was once again brought into question during the last Community Homeless Advisory Board (CHAB) meeting.

When asked about this, Drysdale said the shelter is taking the necessary steps to ensure safety. She says the campus has security 24/7 and a resident advisory board to provide feedback about things needed.

The county continues to see challenges with staffing and is looking to hire 14 new front-line staff, two administrative staff, 21 new case managers, and six counselors.

