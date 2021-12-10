Washoe County Health District shifting operations for COVID-19 vaccinations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting on Monday, December 20 COVID-19 vaccinations provided by the Washoe County Health District will be offered inside the agency’s main clinic at 1001 E. 9th Street, Building B. According to health district leaders, the drive-through clinic at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center will wrap up operations on Friday, December 17. Since last December, 165,000 doses have been administered at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, including third doses and boosters.

Vaccinations inside the Health District clinic will be available Monday through Friday and appointments can be made by calling 775-328-2427. Right now, there is not an option for scheduling appointments online. You can view other vaccine options in the community at www.vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.