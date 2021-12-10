Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KOLO) - Nashville Metro Police detectives are investigating the death of a musician from Reno after he was found dead at a Nashville hotel on Friday morning.

Detectives were called to the hotel around 10:30 a.m. Nashville time. Upon arrival, they located the body of Charles Ingalls, 25, who goes by the name CharlestheFirst. Police said friends found the artist and called 911. There was no evidence of trauma to the body.

Ingalls’ death remains unclassified by Metro Police. The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and toxicology testing.

Police said Ingalls was in Nashville for a show Saturday night at The Caverns concert hall in Pelham.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.