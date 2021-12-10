Police seek east Sparks bank robber

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an east Sparks bank on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the U.S. Bank at 2818 Vista Blvd. at about 3 p.m.

Police said the man walked into the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left the bank with what the police described as a large amount of money.

Police described him as white in his 50s or 60s with gray hair. He wore glasses, a black mask, dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

