Advertisement

Police seek east Sparks bank robber

A suspect in the robbery of the U.S. Bank at 2818 Vista Blvd.
A suspect in the robbery of the U.S. Bank at 2818 Vista Blvd.(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an east Sparks bank on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the U.S. Bank at 2818 Vista Blvd. at about 3 p.m.

Police said the man walked into the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left the bank with what the police described as a large amount of money.

Police described him as white in his 50s or 60s with gray hair. He wore glasses, a black mask, dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at  775-353-2225 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
This is the latest photograph of a vehicle the Sparks Police Department believes was involved...
New suspect vehicle photo in fatal west Sparks hit-and-run
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.
Deadly plane crash in Oregon connected to Northern Nevada

Latest News

Repair work needed on the Mount Rose Highway.
Part of Mt Rose Highway closed this weekend for repairs
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire
Dog Valley Road
Dangerous detour: when you should ignore your GPS
School bus graphic
Pickup, drop-off spots for Washoe middle, high school bus riders to change