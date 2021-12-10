Pickup, drop-off spots for Washoe middle, high school bus riders to change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pickup and drop-off locations for most Washoe County School District middle and high school students will change effective Jan. 3, the school district said Thursday in a message to parents.

Most middle and high school students will go to a nearby elementary school or another public location to wait for the bus and will be dropped off at the same location.

More detailed information will be sent out next week, the school district said.

More details: https://www.washoeschools.net/Domain/73.

The school district attributed the change to “a critical shortage of bus drivers.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.