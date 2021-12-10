Part of Mt Rose Highway closed this weekend for repairs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mount Rose Highway will be closed above Sky Tavern Road from Saturday through Monday as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs emergency repairs to a highway drainage pipe.

The closure runs from 3 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday. The time is subject to change.

NDOT will do an emergency replacement of a 24-inch drain pipe under the highway.

The highway will be open from U.S. 395 to Sky Tavern Road. People who need to get to Lake Tahoe need to use another route during the closure.

“Recent heavy rainstorms created severe roadside shoulder and culvert erosion at the drainage pipe located between Sky Tavern Road and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe,” NDOT said in a statement.

The shoulder erosion was as much as 10 feet.

As many as 8,000 drivers use that stretch of highway each day.

