Multiple feet of snow possible as next Sierra storm looms

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area snow on Dec. 9, 2021.
Mammoth Mountain Ski Area snow on Dec. 9, 2021.(MMSA/Peter Morning)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A second, much stronger winter storm packing heavy snow is headed for the Sierra this weekend after a cold front dropped a half-foot at Lake Tahoe ski resorts and a couple of inches in the valleys around Reno.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch effective from Saturday evening through Tuesday evening for Lake Tahoe and areas to the north.

The service says several feet of snow is possible with winds up to 100 mph over mountain ridges.

One to 3 feet of snow is possible around Tahoe, with up to 6 feet possible above elevations of 7,000 feet.

