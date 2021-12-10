Giving Tree helping Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A giving tree at Dolce Vita’s 7200 Rancharrah Parkway location is filled with ornaments you can buy to help raise money for children.

“The ornaments are available for $10 each. It makes a nice little gift for your own tree and the proceeds for that will go to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Fund,” said Dolce Vita Wellness and Medical Spa CEO and Founder, Nyla Allen.

The William N Pennington Foundation will match every dollar your purchase raises for the Cancer Foundation.

The ornaments are available for sale through the end of 2021 during business hours.

There is also a special Sip and Shop event at Dolce Vita on Sunday, December 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.