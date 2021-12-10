Dangerous detour: when you should ignore your GPS

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - So you’re trying to get over the Sierra. There’s been a storm and they say I-80 West is closed. You consult your trusty GPS and it shows another road, a possible detour around the closure. No one has said it’s closed.

So you take the Verdi exit and turn up Dog Valley road. You should note the warning signs, but maybe you’re distracted anyway it doesn’t look that bad down here. So you continue on.

Chances are you’re new to the area or just passing through. You don’t have much experience with winter driving in the Sierra or back roads anywhere. And it’s likely neither you nor your vehicle is up to what you’re about to encounter.

This might be a good time to mention the Donner Party wasn’t prepared either. They took this same route and it didn‘t end well.

“They may end up in an area where they can’t turn around safely,” says Sgt. Josh Fisher, who supervises the Washoe County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team. “So they just proceed forward hoping they’ll get to an area where they can turn around, but that’s when they tend to get stuck in the deep snow or they slide off into a ditch.”

It sounds crazy but it happens each year and this can be serious stuff. In 1993 a young couple with a four-month-old baby looked at a map and saw an alternate route around a closed I-80 through northern Washoe County. They were stranded in a remote area, spent eight days in the cold, and were only rescued after the man walked 50 miles to find help. The baby came through fine. Mother and father were lucky to lose only toes.

Sgt. Fisher and his team of volunteers have responded to cases like this with some regularity every year. The good news is they’ll come to your rescue if you call 9-1-1. In fact, they urge you to call if you’re in trouble. They say some are reluctant, but shouldn’t be. There’s no charge. It’s what they do. They’ll rescue you. but for liability reasons you’ll have to make other arrangements for your vehicle.

