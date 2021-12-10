Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
This is the latest photograph of a vehicle the Sparks Police Department believes was involved...
New suspect vehicle photo in fatal west Sparks hit-and-run
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies
reno aces
12 Days of Gift Ideas: Game Bundles
President Joe Biden said inflation is being caused by supply chain issues caused, in part, by...
Biden: 'Build Back Better' plan will decrease inflation
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt