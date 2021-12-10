Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club Awards 2021

BGCTM
BGCTM(BGCTM)
By Rebecca Day
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:51 PM PST
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn about The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, visit https://bgctm.org/.

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is proud to present our 2nd Annual Virtual Awards Banquet. This hour-long program will share the mission of the Club and its success stories. You’ll hear first-hand how the Club’s efforts during 2021 helped thousands of families in northern Nevada. Be wowed by speeches from a Club senior receiving the Jack T. Reviglio Scholarship, and entertained by a Club member performance. You’ll laugh and you’ll cry and you’ll walk away will a true understanding of the role the Club plays in this community.

