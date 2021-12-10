Advertisement

12 Days of Gift Ideas: Game Bundles

By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Got a local sports fan to shop for this holiday season, but you don’t want to hit the stores?

On Day 2 of our 12 Days of Gift Ideas, we are highlighting game packages for sports fans. Local teams are offering bundles right now on upcoming games. For instance, the Reno Aces are offering partial season ticket plans. The promotion happening now offers eight games for less than $100 and includes a free replica jersey and bobblehead. The Aces’ home opener isn’t until mid-April, but this is an opportunity to buy early and get some holiday shopping done.

“We do have great seats available in these plans and you’re going going to get your chance to secure your seats before they go on sale to the general public. It’s your best chance to get the best tickets to the best games for the upcoming 2022 Reno Aces season,” says Eric Edelstein, Reno Aces President.

This deal runs through December 12, 2021, but the team says there will be other promotions on partial season plans in the weeks following. You’ll find the offers and can access the team shop online at renoaces.com.

The Nevada Wolf Pack Men’s Basketball team is also offering mini-plans for fans. 5-game and 9-game mini plans are available now and prices start as low as $75. You’ll find the deals online at their website.

