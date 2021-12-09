Advertisement

U.S., Fernley clash over 1905 irrigation canal

Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. in this photo taken Thursday, March...
Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. in this photo taken Thursday, March 18, 2021. Lawyers for the U.S. government and the town of Fernley go before a federal judge, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in a lawsuit over the government's plan to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal with changes that would eliminate leaking water that local residents have long used to fill their domestic wells. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for the government and a rural Nevada town are arguing in federal court over Fernley’s lawsuit challenging government plans to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal and eliminate leaking water residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells.

Both sides appeared before a judge in Reno Wednesday where the court rejected Fernley’s bid last year to delay plans to line parts of the Truckee Canal with concrete to make it safer after it burst in 2008, flooding nearly 600 homes.

The government says the renovations will help guard against another breach in the federal canal and reduce the loss of water that belongs to U.S. taxpayers.

