Paint your own pottery studios offer a unique gifting experience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The supply chain issues are leaving fewer options for holiday shoppers headed to the malls this year. Even online shoppers can find it tough to get that perfect gift delivered in time for Christmas. But one alternative to buying an item to put under the tree this year is to purchase an experience.

Paint your own pottery studios offer that kind of option. There are several of these businesses in the Truckee Meadows. Color Me Mine at the Summit Mall sells gift cards that you can purchase online that would give your recipient the chance to get creative on their own time.

Another option is to sit down at one of these pottery studios yourself and paint your own piece to give as a gift. Just note that there are deadlines in order for the businesses to get them fired up and ready to be picked up before Christmas. At the Clay Canvas, they note that the last day to paint for Christmas gifts is on December 16. The Playful Potter in Sparks has posted a calendar on its website online that lists December 18 as its “Christmas Cutoff.” The calendar also lists several holiday-themed events.

Many of these studios do not require reservations. All Fired Up at the Outlets at Legends doesn’t just offer pottery painting, but candle-making, canvas painting, and more.

Keep in mind most studios have a studio fee, which often cover supplies, glazing and firing.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.