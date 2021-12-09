Most voters in Vegas area now registered with neither party

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LAS VEGAS (AP) - Voters not registered with either major party now constitute a majority in Clark County, Nevada, home to Las Vegas.

Though most voters still cast ballots for Democrats, the share registered with the party has steadily eroded in recent years, suggesting a shift in the electorate that could have wide-ranging implications on future results and whether candidates hone their messaging to target swing voters or turn out the more ideologically-driven voters who make up the bases of both parties.

Republicans and Democrats both do not allow voters not registered as party members to participate in primaries.

