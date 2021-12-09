Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with Carson City shooting

Scott is accused of being involved in a shooting on North Carson Street on September 7.
Scott is accused of being involved in a shooting on North Carson Street on September 7.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the suspects in a Carson City shooting is now in custody after being located in California.

According to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at a vehicle from another car on North Carson Street on September 7. The suspect vehicle then reportedly took off, leading authorities on a chase that ended in California. Investigators say two of the suspects were arrested at the scene, and another was taken into custody a few days later.

Deputies have been trying to locate the last suspect, Antonio Scott. Thanks to help from U.S. Marshalls, Scott was located and arrested in Antioch, California on December 7 on a Carson City Felony Warrant.

