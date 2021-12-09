RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to enjoy holiday fun Saturday, December 11 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight at the Make Em Smile Toy Drive located at Bighorn Tavern inside 1325 West 7th Street in Reno.

Entry is $10 or an unwrapped gift.

If you and your kids go you’ll have the chance to meet Santa from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and hear live performances from Breaker, Lexi Scatena, and K-RIZZ from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

There will also be raffle prizes, a booth where you can build your own snow globe, a hot cocoa bar, and an ugly sweater contest.

”It’s just a night full of family fun bringing the community together for a good purpose and we’re trying to give back to those in need for the holidays,” said event organizer, Kris Rodriguez.

If you can’t make it out to this fun night, but would like to donate an unwrapped gift you can drop it off through December 12th at one of these locations: VibesUp (Healthy Happy Shop) at 5025 S. McCarran Blvd., Global Goods Shop at 1155 West 4th Street, Chewy & Jugs at 3629 Kings Row, Bighorn Tavern at 1325 West 7th Street, Able’s Del Real Pub & Grill at 6148 Mae Anne Ave., Elite Boxing & Crossfit at 701 Ryland Street Unit 5.

