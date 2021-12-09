Advertisement

Gusty winds, snow headed for Sierra, Tahoe, maybe even Reno

U.S. National Weather Service satellite photo of approaching storm.
U.S. National Weather Service satellite photo of approaching storm.(National :Weather Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A winter storm headed for the Sierra could drop as much as a foot of snow on mountain tops and bring a few inches to Reno and surrounding valleys by Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra and it’s eastern front effective from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Two to 7 inches of snow is expected around Tahoe, up to 12 inches above 7,000 feet where winds are forecast to gust up to 60 mph. Up to 6 inches is expected in the foothills around Reno above 5,000 feet, about an inch on the valley floor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

A Reno snow plow driver clears snow from area roads.
A plan to plow area roads
Mt. Rose will open for the season on December 10.
Mt. Rose to open for the season on Friday

Most Read

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno Monday morning died of gunshot wound
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.
Deadly plane crash in Oregon connected to Northern Nevada
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe

Latest News

Video clip of one student beating another on school bus from O'Brien Middle School
School district responds to beating on a WCSD bus
Pixelated image of beating on WCSD school bus December 3, 2021
School district responds to video of beating on WCSD bus
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. in this photo taken Thursday, March...
U.S., Fernley clash over 1905 irrigation canal