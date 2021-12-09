Advertisement

‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Indiana-based painting company looking for help

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2012 file photo shows TV personality and podcaster Mike Rowe. Chambers...
FILE - This Sept. 26, 2012 file photo shows TV personality and podcaster Mike Rowe. Chambers Painting owner Mike Chambers was waiting for a flight in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday when he ran into Mike Rowe, the host of Discovery Channel’s 'Dirty Jobs.' It was a meeting he won't soon forget.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)
By David Mattingly and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A small southern Indiana family business is getting some big-time celebrity help.

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market. However, a chance encounter may have changed that, WAVE reported.

“I heard him talking so I turned around,” Mike Chambers said. “I said, ‘That’s Mike Rowe.’”

Chambers Painting owner Mike Chambers was waiting for a flight in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday when he ran into Mike Rowe, the host of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs.”

Rowe is a big supporter of workers in the trade professions.

Chambers made a call to his son to tell him about the celebrity sighting.

“He hollered at me when he was at the airport and told me that Mike Rowe was there,” Kevin Michael Chambers, Mike’s son and company vice president said. “And I was like, ‘Man, you’ve got to talk to him. You’ve got to tell him your story because this is the type of story that Mike Rowe loves.’”

The advice was correct. When Chambers told Rowe about his problems in the labor market, Rowe took note and wrote about their conversation on Facebook.

Chambers told Rowe that more apprenticeship programs are needed to encourage young workers to seek careers in trade professions.

“We definitely need some kind of program to get people in, federally funded or whatever, to get everyone to do apprenticeship programs for all these trades,” Chambers said on Wednesday. “Back in ‘09 when the economy crashed, you know what? We kept working. We stayed busy. No one missed. So that goes to show you how good trades keep you full-time jobs.”

It was a message that resonated with many of Rowe’s nearly 6 million Facebook followers. And in less than 24 hours, the post was shared 25,000 times.

Chambers said his company received 40 to 50 calls Wednesday morning.

He is confident he will be able to fill the 20 to 30 openings he has, thanks to one chance conversation.

“It was very good,” Chambers said. “Honestly, it’s like at the right place at the right time. It’s my Christmas gift of the year.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.
Deadly plane crash in Oregon connected to Northern Nevada
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe

Latest News

The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit
Scott is accused of being involved in a shooting on North Carson Street on September 7.
Man arrested in connection with Carson City shooting
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16
FILE- Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe