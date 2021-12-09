Advertisement

Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A former boyfriend of a woman who says she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 corroborated parts of her account at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man said Wednesday on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenagers would emerge an hour later with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified Tuesday that she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct.

