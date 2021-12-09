Advertisement

California to require residential food composting

California will require some communities to compost food waste starting in January.
California will require some communities to compost food waste starting in January.(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won’t have a place in California trashcans under a mandatory residential food waste recycling program set to go into effect across the state in January.

It’s designed to keep landfills clear of food waste that emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Governments that provide trash collection by January must have programs in place to recycle food scraps and other organic material by turning it into compost or energy.

California’s effort comes amid growing recognition about how much food ends up in landfills in the United States and the role it plays in damaging the atmosphere.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.
Deadly plane crash in Oregon connected to Northern Nevada
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe

Latest News

Scott is accused of being involved in a shooting on North Carson Street on September 7.
Man arrested in connection with Carson City shooting
Sparks Police say an older model gray four-door vehicle with distinct blue headlights hit two...
Pedestrian identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Sparks
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno identified
Protecting Moms Who Served
Bill to Support Moms Who Served in the military signed into law