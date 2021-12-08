School project would add pump track to local park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Adrian Lin is trying to raise money to install a “pump track” at Sierra Vista Park.

“It can benefit the whole community,” said the freshman at the Davidson Academy.

Pump tracks are trails with little mounds and banked curves, giving bicycle riders the ability to perform tricks.

“Pump tracks are good for the family too, because they’re not too difficult,” added Lin. “So advanced riders...can also ride it. Along with small little toddlers and kids.”

It’s all in how you ride your bike.

“You take your bike and you go through all of the trials and the peaks. And each time you’re desending down a small hill, you push downward on your handle bar. And every time you go up, you pull up on the handle bar,” explained Lin. “And what happens is the force of that push is going to accelerate you. So then the more you push up and down, the faster you go.”

There are very few pump tracks in the Reno area, with the closest located at Panther Valley Park. That’s in an industrial area while this one would be in a neighborhood.

“It’s going to be a great place for like families and maybe even adults to come out here,” added Lin. “Just take a short break from all of the daily crowded activities of life.”

It’s all part of his school Leadership project, and he’s trying to raise $14,000 to pay for it. Once that happens, the Biggest Little Trails Stewardship would organize its construction.

If you would like to donate, just click on the link below.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.