A plan to plow area roads

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we get closer to the forecasted snowfall Thursday morning we’re taking a closer look at the plans in place to clear snow from area roads.

City of Reno snow plow drivers have a lot of work ahead with just more than 2,400 lane miles to plow, which is about the distance from Reno, Nevada to Buffalo, New York.

”That is every single lane within a roadway, some lanes having six roads and others having two,” said Maintenance and Operations Manager for the City of Reno, Travis Truhill.

His job is to manage 19 snow plows and their drivers.

“We try to be in most of the neighborhoods within 48 hours during a major storm event, but everything depends on how much snow is falling,” Truhill said.

All the roads in Reno are categorized.

Priority one roads are plowed first. They include emergency roadways, school routes, and major arterial streets like Virginia Street, Lemmon Drive, and Veterans Parkway.

”Our priority one roadways are typically our emergency routes. They’re our school zones. They’re the roads in front of your hospitals and so we must keep those clear. Those are the vital arterial roadways to get around the City,” said Truhill.

Other roads of lesser importance are called category two and category three roads.

They include Plumas Street and Ryland Street and lastly snow plow trucks remove snow from cul-de-sac and dead ends.

Snow plow drivers see two common problems.

One is when people throw snow into the street.

Often hard mounds are formed and can cause a snow plow to shift and bump into a parked vehicle parked nearby.

The second problem is caused when a driver gets too close to the snow plow as it’s removing snow from the road.

“If the plow had to abruptly stop, someone could rear-end the truck and the driver inside as they’re trying to plow,” Truhill said.

Click here to find the priority level of the street in front of your home if you live in Reno.

