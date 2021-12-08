Mt. Rose to open for the season on Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it will open for the season on Friday, December 10 for skiing and snowboarding. According to the resort, the Northwest Express lift is scheduled to operate serving intermediate and advanced terrain only. Open trails will include Upper Northwest Passage down through the Kit Carson Bowl. Beginner terrain is not available at this time.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe leaders say the shift to colder temperatures will allow staff to take advantage of the conditions to make snow and get the season underway. The Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All parking will be at the Main Lodge. Ski School instruction and equipment rentals will be offered as open terrain increases.

For more information about resort services, conditions, or to purchase a lift ticket or season pass, visit www.skirose.com.

