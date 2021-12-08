Advertisement

Hit-and-run motorcycle crash

An SUV left the scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Sun Valley...
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police need your help to find the driver of a 2000′s model white Chevy Tahoe who drove away from a crash after colliding with a motorcyclist.

The SUV has front end damage.

A motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a collision with the SUV Tuesday, December 7 at the intersection of 7th Street and Sun Valley Boulevard.

The SUV was traveling north on Sun Valley Blvd. and was turning west on 7th Avenue when it impacted the motorcycle traveling south on Sun Valley Blvd.

An emergency call for help was made at 6:55 p.m.

The motorcyclist’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Nevada State Police is investigating who is at fault.

