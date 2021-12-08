Advertisement

Deputies looking for driver who crashed into Carson City Burger King

Investigators say a man driving a white SUV hit the Burger King on North Carson Street on November 12, 2021.
Investigators say a man driving a white SUV hit the Burger King on North Carson Street on November 12, 2021.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the driver suspected of crashing their vehicle into a Burger King restaurant.

Investigators say a man driving a white SUV hit the Burger King on North Carson Street around 3:30 p.m. on November 12. Surveillance video from the business shows a man exit the vehicle briefly before getting back in and taking off. The crash reportedly caused major damage to the business.

The driver seen in the video is a white male adult who is balding with brown hair, and the vehicle he’s driving appears to be an older model Lincoln Navigator.

The suspect vehicle appears to be an older model Lincoln Navigator.
The suspect vehicle appears to be an older model Lincoln Navigator.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (775) 887-2500 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

