Advertisement

Christmas Concert

Violin with bow and sheet music with Christmas decoration on black background. Christmas...
Violin with bow and sheet music with Christmas decoration on black background. Christmas festive gift and concert concept. Top elevated view. Horizontal composition.(Davizro | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Wind Symphony is performing a Christmas concert Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. at the Nightingale Concert Hall at UNR’s Campus.

The featured guest will be Steven Meyer, Administrator with the Truckee Meadows Community College Performing Arts Dept., who will serve as guest singer and narrator for “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and the recitation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”. He will also serve as announcer for the program.

You’ll also hear arrangements made popular by Mannheim Steamroller including Russian Christmas Music, A Very Merry Heart and Soul, and I’ll be Home for Christmas.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for anyone 65-and-older, and they’re free for students in kindergarten through college with student ID cards.

Click here for a link to buy tickets.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno Monday morning died of gunshot wound
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe
A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.
Deadly plane crash in Oregon connected to Northern Nevada

Latest News

Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are...
Biden wants to expand access to at-home COVID tests, but how accurate are they?
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
An SUV left the scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Sun Valley...
Hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Video taken on a Washoe County School District bus last Friday shows one student pummeling a...
WCSD school bus beating