RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Wind Symphony is performing a Christmas concert Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. at the Nightingale Concert Hall at UNR’s Campus.

The featured guest will be Steven Meyer, Administrator with the Truckee Meadows Community College Performing Arts Dept., who will serve as guest singer and narrator for “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and the recitation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”. He will also serve as announcer for the program.

You’ll also hear arrangements made popular by Mannheim Steamroller including Russian Christmas Music, A Very Merry Heart and Soul, and I’ll be Home for Christmas.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for anyone 65-and-older, and they’re free for students in kindergarten through college with student ID cards.

