Shipping your Christmas gifts? Deadlines are fast approaching

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Across the country retailers have been urging customers to do their holiday shopping early.

Now that two of the biggest shopping days are over, experts are reminding everyone to ship gifts early.

USPS, FedEx, and UPS shipping deadlines are out and some mail centers are already seeing quite an uptick.

Manager of The Office Boss in Reno, Jackie Moritzky says this year customers have been shipping well in advance as covid-19 continues to play a part in shipping delays.

“It’s getting busier by the day around here,” said Moritzky.

Lyn Hawes usually waits for the third week of December to ship Christmas gifts.

“I usually wait until around the 15th,” said Hawes.

This year, she wanted to get ahead of the rush. On Monday afternoon, Hawes went into The Office Boss to mail her grandson a shaver.

“I heard that shipping is slower and some things don’t show up and I want them to be there,” said Hawes.

For ground services, the deadline to ship to arrive for Christmas is December 15 for USPS and FedEx.

However, these are only estimates.

“We got them based on the carrier’s recommendations, but we always say ‘Come earlier than what they recommend,’” said Moritzky. “We know there are a lot of staff shortages going on and a lot of other things with COVID right now.”

If you are worried about porch pirates, the office boss recommends making sure you get signatures on those packages and insure them.

According to Moritzky, none of the carriers have their on-time guarantees on the table.

“Week of the 12 to the 18 it’s already pushing it, the following week you’re looking at express options only and those do get pricey and still no guarantee,” said Moritzky.

If you are mailing to a military address, the deadline is December 9. While for international packages are recommended to be shipped by Friday, December 10.

The deadline for USPS First Class mail is December 17 and Priority, December 18.

Other deadlines include:

- FedEx Express Saver & UPS 3-Day, December 21.

- USPS Priority Express, UPS 2-Day Air & FedEx Express 2-Day, December 22.

- UPS Next Day Air & FedEx Express Overnight, December 23.

The Office Boss will be open until 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas day.

