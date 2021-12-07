Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Among the faces captured on video January 6th, battling capitol police, trashing the nation’s capitol was a 34 year old Winnemucca man, Josiah Kenyon.

The FBI charged Kenyon with--among other crimes--assaulting a capitol police officer with a table leg. A warrant was issued,, but his whereabouts were unknown--until last week.

It happened in an unlikely place in an unexpected ‚manner.

Two Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the HOPES team, assigned to help the homeless, found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated travel trailer on the foothills of Peavine Mountain.

They came offering help, but encountered a woman, who according to their report, was evasive, reluctant to give her name or her husband’s, suspicious at first that they might be policemen who she said were--unlike sheriff’s deputies--”unconstitutional.”

As they talked her husband roared up in a Ford Crown Victoria, camouflaged and modified. He told them his family would soon be moving on.

The deputies left, but on reflection decided to return and ran a check on the vehicle’s license plate, discovering Kenyon, the man they’d just met, was wanted.

A traffic stop was set up, Kenyon was arrested on the federal charges, his wife, Elizabeth, for child endangerment. Inside the camouflaged car, an AR-15 rifle, a Glock handgun, an amount of ammunition and other weaponry.

The children were safe, but while being supervised spoke in the same sovereign citizen anti-government rhetoric as their parents.

It’s unclear how long they’d been living off the grid, on the run.

