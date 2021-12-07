Advertisement

Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain

Josiah Kenyon
Josiah Kenyon(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Among the faces captured on video January 6th, battling capitol police, trashing the nation’s capitol was a 34 year old Winnemucca man, Josiah Kenyon.

The FBI charged Kenyon with--among other crimes--assaulting a capitol police officer with a table leg. A warrant was issued,, but his whereabouts were unknown--until last week.

It happened in an unlikely place in an unexpected ‚manner.

Two Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the HOPES team, assigned to help the homeless, found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated travel trailer on the foothills of Peavine Mountain.

They came offering help, but encountered a woman, who according to their report, was evasive, reluctant to give her name or her husband’s, suspicious at first that they might be policemen who she said were--unlike sheriff’s deputies--”unconstitutional.”

As they talked her husband roared up in a Ford Crown Victoria, camouflaged and modified. He told them his family would soon be moving on.

The deputies left, but on reflection decided to return and ran a check on the vehicle’s license plate, discovering Kenyon, the man they’d just met, was wanted.

A traffic stop was set up, Kenyon was arrested on the federal charges, his wife, Elizabeth, for child endangerment. Inside the camouflaged car, an AR-15 rifle, a Glock handgun, an amount of ammunition and other weaponry.

The children were safe, but while being supervised spoke in the same sovereign citizen anti-government rhetoric as their parents.

It’s unclear how long they’d been living off the grid, on the run.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Scenic outlook at I80E. near Mogul
Scenic outlook on I80 near Mogul could be altered by business complex
Scenic outlook at I80 east near Mogul
Scenic outlook on I80 near Mogul could be altered by business complex
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno Monday morning died of gunshot wound